Tension continues to simmer at Santa Cruz courthouse

Tension continues to simmer at Santa Cruz courthouseFriday, November 05, 2021
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica—The St Elizabeth parish Court remained tense this morning following yesterday's standoff where a police sergeant refused to handcuff his colleague, a constable, following an order from Parish Court Judge Alwyn Smith.
Sources say no uniformed police officers turned up for two Civil Court sittings at the Santa Cruz courthouse this morning arising from yesterday's kerfuffle where the Sergeant was warned for contempt.
Sources say Smith had been presiding over a matter, which was to go to trial at the Black River courthouse on Wednesday where the constable – the investigating officer in the matter – was absent.
Attorney-at-law Thomas Levene, who represented the constable in court yesterday, explained that he had another matter at the Children's Court in Balaclava, which clashed with the matter in Black River.
- Kasey Williams
