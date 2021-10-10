Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

UNITED STATES (AP)---An October 11 federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus, is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism.

Spurred by national calls for racial equity, communities across the US took a deeper look at Columbus' legacy in recent years — pairing or replacing it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Columbus' arrival began centuries of exploration and colonisation by European nations, bringing violence, disease and other suffering to native people already living in the Western Hemisphere.

On Friday, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation of “Indigenous Peoples' Day,” the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Columbus.

But activists, including members of Native American tribes, said ending the formal holiday in Columbus' name has been stymied by politicians and organisations focusing on Italian American heritage.

“The opposition has tried to paint Columbus as a benevolent man, similar to how white supremacists have painted Robert E. Lee,” Les Begay, Diné Nation member and co-founder of the Indigenous Peoples' Day Coalition of Illinois," said. “Not honouring Indigenous peoples on this day just continues to erase our history, our contributions and the fact that we were the first inhabitants of this country."

Across the country tension over the two holidays has been playing out since the early 1990s. Debates over monuments and statues of the Italian explorer tread similar ground. In Philadelphia, a box was placed over a Columbus statue last year in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Spokesperson for Philadelphia's Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney's administration, Kevin Lessard said the statue should remain boxed up “in the best interest and public safety of all Philadelphians.”

Events on Monday will focus on the newer addition, including unveiling a statue honouring the first Native American physician, Dr Susan La Flesche Picotte.