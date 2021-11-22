Terrelonge named as Jamaica's representative to UNESCO Legal Committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Alando Terrelonge, has been appointed Jamaica's representative to the Legal Committee of UNESCO for the period 2021-2025.

The Legal Committee, which meets during the General Conference, is responsible for considering proposals for the amendment of the constitution and rules of procedures.

The announcement was made by portfolio minister Olivia Grange.

Satisfied with this latest development for Jamaica during the 41st Session of the UNESCO General Conference happening in Paris, Grange said Jamaica's appointment is a result of strong lobbying efforts.

“While in Paris, I met with the Minister of Culture for Cameroon, among others. I also had high-level discussions with the president of the Group of Latin America and Caribbean Countries, as well as the assistant director general of culture and the director of the UNESCO Cluster Office for the Caribbean. I also had the opportunity to make a presentation to the director general of UNESCO,” Grange said.

Meanwhile, Jamaica was reappointed to the Information for all Programme (IFAP), being represented by Cordel Green, executive director of the Broadcasting Commission and a member of the Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO.

IFAP was established in 2001 to provide a platform for all the stakeholders in the knowledge societies, to participate in international discussions on policy and guidelines for action in the area of access to information and knowledge.

Green presently serves as a vice-chair of the Bureau for the Information for all Programme. Jamaica has now been elected to three intergovernmental bodies of the General Conference.