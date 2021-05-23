Terro Don remains Solid

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Terro Don is pleased with the reception to his latest single Solid.

"The song really a generate a buzz so I plan on shooting the video for Solid with high energy, good scenes and drone shots. I'm going to come with something different that the fans will be amazed with," said Terro Don, whose given name is Omar Green.

The single, released via K Swizz Music on April 10, 2020, is now generating waves on the local dancehall circuit, as it has been added to several street mixtapes.

Last year, he made his debut with Run Di Place. His other singles include War on the Cyzmik Music, Why (Tensai Music), and Haunted (Up A Hill Management).

"I'm planning on shooting videos for most of the songs later this year," said the emerging deejay.

Terro Don grew up in the Trench Town area of Kingston, and attended Donald Quarrie High School. He represented the school in football at the Pepsi, Colts, and Manning Cup levels.

After leaving high school, he established a retail business. However, last year, he found himself drawn to music.

"I am drawn to music because that's the only way I can express myself. It creates an avenue of self-expression that works best for me," he said.

Brian Bonitto