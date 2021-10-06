Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shootingWednesday, October 06, 2021
|
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.
The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.
The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.
The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.
