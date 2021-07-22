Thanksgiving service for Damoya Hall set for July 30

Thanksgiving service for Damoya Hall set for July 30Thursday, July 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The thanksgiving service for the life of Damoya Hall, the 16-year-old who was shot dead in Trench Town last month, will be held at the Joy Town Covenant Community Church in Kingston on Friday, July 30 at 2:00 pm.
The officiating minister will be Dexter Decordova with interment at the nearby May Pen cemetery. There will be tributes by the principal of Charlie Smith High as well as a tribute by the school's grade co-ordinator, Samantha Bennett.
Damoya's father, Damar Hall, will also do a remembrance in her honour. The eulogy will be delivered by her cousin, Spice.
A former Charlie Smith High student, Damoya was killed on June 13, 2021 in an attack in Trench Town linked to an ongoing gang feud.
Howard Barton, otherwise called 'CJ', one of the main suspects in the shooting incident that claimed Hall's life, was killed earlier this week by law enforcers during a shootout in the vicinity of May Pen cemetery.
Residents in the violence-wracked constituency of St Andrew Southern have been overwhelmed by the ongoing internecine gang violence between the Socks and Brooklyn gangs who have been at war for an extended period. Several reputed members have been arrested and charged.
