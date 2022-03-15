The Eiffel Tower grows even higher, thanks to new antenna

The Eiffel Tower grows even higher, thanks to new antennaTuesday, March 15, 2022
|
PARIS, France (AP) — The Eiffel Tower grew by six meters (nearly 20 feet) on Tuesday after engineers hoisted a new communications antenna at the very top of France's most iconic landmark.
Tourists watched from the Trocadero esplanade as the new digital radio antenna was helicoptered up. With the new antenna, the Eiffel Tower grew from 324 meters (1,063 feet) tall to 330 meters (1,083 feet).
The Eiffel Tower company's president, Jean-François Martins, told The Associated Press that scientific progress is an integral part of the Iron Lady's 133-year history.
“It's a historical moment this morning, because the Eiffel Tower is getting higher, which is not so common,” he said.
“From the invention of the radio at the beginning of the 20th century to right now, decades after decades, the Eiffel Tower has been a partner for all the radio technology,” Martins said.
The Eiffel Tower was 312 meters (1,024 feet) high when it was inaugurated on March 31, 1889.
