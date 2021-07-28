The UWI discusses possibilities of face-to-face exams

The UWI discusses possibilities of face-to-face examsWednesday, July 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Guild Council says discussions with the school's administration are to continue in the coming week as it continues to engage and solicit the students' views regarding the resumption of face-to-face examinations.
The proposal for face-to-face examinations for semester one of the academic year 2021-2022 was made during a preliminary meeting regarding the upcoming semester which was attended by Guild President, Danielle Mullings.
Mullings disagreed with the proposal but said she was willing to compromise if there was increased vaccination among the student populace as it would be more feasible for semester two.
The UWI Mona Guild said it immediately reached out to the relevant administration personnel to discuss the recent events and created a survey. The survey aims to assist the UWI Mona Guild Council with ascertaining the main concerns regarding the intention of the administration to reinstitute face-to-face final examinations for semester one of the academic year 2021-2022.
Noting that with 1918 responses so far, the preliminary results of the survey show that students are against the decision for various reasons such as employment, living abroad, upsurge in school expenses, and the remote delivery of classes.
