The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Ye at Coachella

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Ye at CoachellaThursday, April 07, 2022
|
CALIFORNIA, United States (AP) — The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are replacing rapper Ye in a headlining spot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
A new lineup was posted on Wednesday announcing the late change for the festival that runs April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.
A representative for Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, did not immediately return a message from the AP seeking comment. A publicist for Goldenvoice, the company that runs Coachella, also did not respond to a request for information.
Swedish House Mafia had already been listed as performers prior to the lineup change, but it wasn't immediately clear when they were to perform. Now they are listed at the top of the Sunday nightly schedule, along with The Weeknd. Other headliners include Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.
Ye, a top Grammy nominee, did not attend last weekend's Grammy Awards, despite winning two awards, after his performance was pulled from the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy