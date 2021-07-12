The Weeknd's manager is now Shenseea's manager

The Weeknd's manager is now Shenseea's managerMonday, July 12, 2021
By Kevin Jackson
Sal Slaiby, co-founder and CEO of XO Records is the new manager for dancehall artiste Shenseea.
Slaiby, who also manages chart-topping multi-award winning Canadian singer The Weeknd, began handling Shenseea's affairs as far back as in February.
"Sal heard my music from a mutual friend and loved it and insisted we should meet and have a conversation to express his interest," Shenseea explained in an interview with Observer Online.
She said the collaboration with Slaiby could be beneficial for her career.
"You can expect everything we've been originally doing to be amplified. For the rest, only God knows. I am positive, let's hope for the best," Shenseea added.
The Lebanese-born Slaiby co-founded XO Records with The Weeknd, Amir Esmailia and La Mar Taylor. The label is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group and is distributed through Republic Records.
Among the label's accomplishments are six albums which have debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Singer Black Atlass and rappers Belly and Nav are also managed by Slaiby.
The 41-year-old Slaiby is also founder of SAL & CO, a company which also manages Doja Cat, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, M.I.A., Brandy and Ty Dolla Sign.
