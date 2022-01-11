'The best part of me has died' – Popular zipjock's wife passes

'The best part of me has died' – Popular zipjock's wife passesTuesday, January 11, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Popular radio zipjock Bruce Lee has taken to social media to mourn the loss of his wife Alecia Hamilton, who died during heart surgery earlier Tuesday.
Lee, who had previously asked followers to donate blood ahead of his wife's surgery, posted to his Instagram stating that his wife's death was due to the negligence of the doctors and staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).
“This hospital killed my wife, they killed her, because of their negligence they killed my wife. I am not going to forget this ever. How am I going to tell my daughter?” the deejay questioned while crying.
In previous posts, Lee showed a list with the estimated cost for his wife's surgery and care which came to a total of J$1,025,000 for hospital fees and equipment and another payment of US$3700 for consumables.
“Only when u rich, you can get proper health care!!! My stress level is almost at that amount already. SMH. GOD Almighty HELP!!!”
“The best part of me has died and I will never forget what massive role u played in making me the man I am today…,” Lee wrote in his latest Instagram post to his wife.
