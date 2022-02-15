'The difference is I'm black': Sha'Carri alleges double standard after Russian skater allowed to compete at Olympics despite failed drug test

KINGSTON, Jamaica — United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has called out the Olympics following Monday's announcement that Russian athlete Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a gold medal despite testing positive for a banned drug in December 2021.

According to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the 15-year-old figure skater will be allowed to compete in her event as suspension from competition would cause her “irreparable harm”.

Valieva's test was flagged by a laboratory in Sweden for a banned heart medication. The Court of Arbitration for Sport had ruled that Valieva should be allowed to compete while anti-doping officials conduct a full investigation.

Since the announcement that the figure skater can compete for gold in her event, Richardson, who was barred from Tokyo Games after a positive cannabis test, pointed out the Olympics for their double standards.

Richardson was disqualified after she tested positive for marijuana at the US Olympic athletics trials. Marijuana is on the World Anti-Doping Agency list of prohibited substances, and a positive result for the drug can carry a ban of one month to two years.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Richardson called for clarification regarding both circumstances.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can't run and was also favoured to place top three. The only difference I see is I'm a black young lady.”

“It's all in the skin.

“Failed in December and the world just now know, however, my result was posted within a week and my name & talent was slaughtered to the people…Not one black athlete has been about to compete with a case going on. I don't care what they say!!!” the upset sprinter ranted.

The sprinter has since maintained that she smoked ganja as a way of coping with her mother's recent death.

Richardson was expected to face Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson Herah in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.