'The fight is not over': Supporters of Jamaican immigrant shot nine times continue call for arrest

PENNSYLVANIA, USA -- Supporters of Jamaican immigrant Peter Spencer continue to protest the fatal shooting of the 29-year-old by a former colleague during a cabin trip in Pennsylvania last year.

On Saturday, family members of the deceased and a group called the Lion of Judah Armed Forces gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to demand an arrest in Spencer's death.

“The fight is not over until we get some real answers … Most High willing we'll be back to Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to stand in solidarity with the family, to fight against the injustice…,” said Lion of Judah in a statement posted to social media.

A county district attorney determined last month that the man who fatally shot Spencer at his cabin nine times did so out of self-defense.

Evidence from the case supported witness accounts that Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was shot early December 12 at the cabin in Venango County while he was high on psychedelic mushrooms, firing an assault rifle and threatening others. No charges will be filed, District Attorney D Shawn White said.

However, Spencer's supporters argue otherwise.

“… clearly this wasn't self defense. We will get down to the bottom of this so the family and loved ones can be at peace,” said Lion of Judah.