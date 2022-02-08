The 'perfect gift' for Valentine's Day: A photo nightlight

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Whitney Williams and Richard Roberts created their first photo nightlight to store a priceless memory of their son. Now, their family-owned business, MainRoad Prints, specialises in custom photo nightlights so that others too can preserve their favourite memories of their loved ones.

A photo nightlight is a printed 3D version (lithophane) of a photo developed into a lamp.

According to Williams, the idea originated initially to preserve a personal memory of their son.

“The birth of our son, Royal in 2020 was the main inspiration behind creating a photo nightlight as we were eager to find a cool and unique way to showcase his photos and treasure memories,” she shared.

Williams said they decided to print a 3D version of one of their favourite pictures which could go by a window and come alive when lit by the rising morning sun. This was then developed into a lamp that could be used at nights to facilitate their reading while still radiating their room with the face of their baby boy.

The photo nightlight, which was originally a personal creation, was then gifted to her mother who was over the moon to have received the gift.

“We then thought of how my YouTube channel (Willi-Whitz) audience, who are mainly first time moms like myself, would react to a 3D image of their new baby and they loved it too and started ordering for other special occasions as well,” Williams said, adding that the business officially began offering photo nightlights around June 2021.

“We soon realised this product had a place in every home — couples, newlyweds, grandparents, aunts and best friends, even as a personal gift to oneself of a treasured moment,” she continued.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Williams said a photo nightlight is the perfect gift to give.

“It is that one gift that your special someone has never received or experienced before. From your special moments together to his favourite football team, it is sentimental, thoughtful, very unique in concept, design and unique to the person being gifted,” she explained.

“Nothing says 'I love you' more than a customised gift that is functional, modern and is a timeless keepsake. It's simply #theperfectgift.”

The nightlight is currently offered in two versions — with a plug-in (wall outlet) or with a battery-operated box.

It is also made from bio-degradable and non-toxic material and is therefore eco-friendly.

MainRoad Prints also offers custom T-shirts, tumblers, mugs and lithophane key chains.