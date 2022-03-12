'There are great things ahead', says Davison after effortless PB at Carifta Trials

The reigning National Junior 100m champion Sandrey Davison, sounded a warning when he jogged to a new personal best 10.32s in the heats of the Boys Under-20 100m at the Carifta Trials at the National Stadium on Friday night.

Running out of lane four, the tally sprinter had the field covered by the time he came out of his drive phase and effortlessly cruised to the line to win heat three. +1.4m/s

Despite his personal best, Davison says he is working himself into shape at this stage of the season.

“I am not at my best right now, but I am trying to use the championship to get into better shape.”

The St Catherine High student believes that there is a lot more to come from him this season.

“There are great things ahead I am just going to keep trusting God and my coaches,” he said, admitting that it felt good to get the PB last night.

“I just listened to my coach. Coming out here he told me to get the drive (phase) right, come up, keep my form and just bounce the rest of the race and that's what I did and I came out here victorious, so it's really a great feeling.”

He is set to face a full field of top sprinters in the final and is ready for it.

“It's going to be a great final. There are a lot of great competitors out there, so I am just going to keep my head on my body and go there and perform.”

The Boys Under-20 final will run at 6:00 pm on Saturday.