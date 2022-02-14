Third World receives Keys to The City of Hollywood, Florida

Nine-time Grammy nominees and internationally renowned reggae band, Third World has received the Keys to Hollywood Florida.

The presentation was made by Mayor of Hollywood, Florida, Josh Levy during a concert last weekend which saw the band as headline acts.

During his speech, Levy described the members of Third World as “special people” who have made tremendous contributions to “music and love as reggae ambassadors.”

“When we have a guest that is held to the highest esteem that symbolises what we wanna inspire our city to be and give good spirit to our people, we recognize them by presenting them with the keys to the city,” Levy said. “Tonight it is my proud honour on behalf of the city of Hollywood and all of our residents to present the keys to the city to Third World. Thank you for 40 years contributing music and love to the world as reggae ambassadors.”

Third World, overwhelmed by the honour, took to their official Instagram page to express their gratitude. In a post, the group described the moment as “special” and thanked the residents of Hollywood, Florida for seeing it fit to honour them. “Give thanks to @joshlevymayorofhollywoodfl , @cityofhollywoodfl and all the residents for honoring THIRD WORLD with the “Key to Hollywood Florida”. What a special night we had jamming together at @hollywoodartspark !!! We Love you … Stay Irie … Family,” their caption read under a photo of them holding up the plaque with the official inscription.