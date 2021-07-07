Third man dies following St Elizabeth shooting

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police here have confirmed that a third victim who was shot at a party in Elim District last night has died.

Police have identified him as 37-year-old Jeffery Singh.

The other two victims are 30-year-old Denworth Teape and 33-year-old Fabian Meddley.

A fourth man was also injured in the incident.

Police reports are that about 10:00 pm, the four men were at an unauthorised party at a bar in Elim District when a black Voxy motor car drove up at the event. One man exited the vehicle armed with a handgun. He opened fire hitting the men.

They were taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where Teape and Meddley were pronounced dead. Singh later succumbed.

A 20-year-old man who was also injured remains in hospital.

The Area Three Major Investigation Division and St Elizabeth Criminal Investigation Branch are probing the incident.

Kasey Williams