Thirteen illegal firearms seized in gated Trelawny community

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Thirteen illegal firearms, 10 of which are high-powered weapons, were seized in a multi-divisional operation in the gated community of Florence Hall in Trelawny.

Among the high-powered weapons, OBSERVER ONLINE learned, were three 9mm pistols.

Reports are that a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with the police during the operation.

When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE, head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, confirmed the gun find.

Thursday's operation also brought the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Lottery Scam Task Force to Cambridge, St James, where a woman was arrested after she was allegedly found with scamming paraphernalia.

Additional information to come.

Rochelle Clayton