'Thirty-Five' charged with Westmoreland murder

'Thirty-Five' charged with Westmoreland murderThursday, September 02, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A murder suspect who was taken into custody just three hours after the act was committed in Pullet Lane, Whithorn, Westmoreland on Monday, August 30 has been charged.
Charged with murder is 30-year-old Ricardo McKenzie, otherwise called ‘Thirty-Five’, a carpenter of Pullet Lane in the parish.
Reports are that about 11:30 pm, the now deceased — Jovan Beckford — was among patrons at a shop when he was reportedly approached by McKenzie and another man who shot him several times.
The police were summoned and Beckford was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
McKenzie’s court date is yet to be finalised.
