Thomas' magic touch kickstarts Dunbeholden's premier league campaign

A coaching change after losing their first two games of the premier league season proved to be just what the doctor ordered as Dunbeholden FC secured their first win of the campaign against the high-riding Cavalier FC last weekend.

The St Catherine-based team were in real danger of being cut adrift early, from the rest of the pack, but were able to remain on the coattails of the leaders of the league with a narrow 1-0 win over the youthful Cavalier team.

Veteran defender Andre Dyce scored the only goal of the game early on, as Harold Thomas clocked his first win of the season in his first game back in charge in top flight football.

The veteran coach who has been at the helm of a number of clubs including Harbour View counted organisation as one of the factors that led to the win.

“It's a very good feeling. We put in some work in the week, some organisation work and it paid off. There is still a lot more to be done but it's a first step.”

It was the third victory on the trot for Dunbeholden over Cavalier and Thomas said it was an advantage that could also have been a disadvantage.

“We've gotten the better of this team on quite a few occasions, so it was a part of the motivation, but it was also a part of the challenge, because we knew they would be coming harder for us, but we are happy that we got the three points.”

With Cavalier clearly being the fitter of the two teams, Thomas was hoping to match up with the youngsters in a different way.

“We knew the quality of this team. We were hoping that we would be able to match up with them physically because they are a team in form. In terms of the conditions, they are better than us right now, but we were able to do it today (Sunday).”

The importance of putting together a string of wins is not lost on Thomas.

“This is a short league, so every three points is important so we will go and search for the other three in the next game and the week after that as well.”

Tactical and technical improvements were important elements in the win, he explained despite being shorthanded for the game.

“We played with some width in the game and we had two good ball-handlers in midfield who were able to slow it down, spread it wide and then come back.

“We still weren't at 100 per cent, we had some key players who had some niggling injuries. Hopefully they will be back and we will give a better performance then.”

Dunbeholden's next assignment is again another set of young turks, in Harbour View FC and Thomas intends to be ready to face his former employers.

“We have things that we have to do in terms of getting the team to the next level, because we are not resting on our laurels.

“We never came for three points, we came for 33 points. That's not possible anymore after throwing away six, but the idea is that we are trying to go as far as we can,” he said.