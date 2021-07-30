Thomas-Dodd, Cameron miss out on shot put final

Thomas-Dodd, Cameron miss out on shot put finalFriday, July 30, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica will not be represented in the women's shot put finals at the Tokyo Olympics as both entries, Danniel Thomas-Dodd and newcomer Lloydricia Cameron, failed to advance past the first round at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.
Despite having an unpredictable season, Thomas-Dodd, the Commonwealth Games champion and silver medallist at the Doha World Championships in 2019, was expected to advance to the final. However, she finished in 13th position, just one spot off the finalists with a best mark of 18.37m.
In her first major global championships, Cameron threw 17.43m and was 22nd overall.
The automatic qualifying mark was 18.80m.
-Paul Reid
