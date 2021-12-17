Thomas says Edwin Allen will defeat Dinthill Technical in D'Cup quarter-finals

From match one this season in the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup, Jaheem Thomas has been an important player for Edwin Allen. The robust player is the quintessential box-to-box midfielder and he has helped to power the team to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.

Thomas's contribution to the team has continued unabated in the knockout phase and he has scored goals in both quarter-final matches with Edwin Allen banging in six goals without conceding.

His goal in Tuesday's 4-0 romp over Christiana High came from a sublime freekick as he opened the scoring in the 27th minute and came close to doubling his tally a few minutes later when another brilliantly struck freekick crashed against the crossbar.

Thomas was quick to play down just how good his freekicks are, insisting that it was an everyday thing for him to do.

“It's nothing special, just something under my shirt. I do it every day in training, so it's nothing to celebrate about,” he insisted.

But he was not shy about celebrating the performance of the team in what is his first season at this level.

“It's a wonderful feeling. It's my first time playing with Edwin Allen in the DaCosta Cup and to know that we are in the quarterfinal round, heading to the semifinal round is great.”

Dinthill Technical are the other team in the group hunting that coveted semifinal spot and they too have not conceded so far in this round.

Dinthill has a goal difference of +7 compared to +6 for Edwin Allen and need only a draw to win the group.

However, Thomas is strong in his belief that Edwin Allen will get the job done today.

“It's nothing to worry about. We just have to go out there and play Edwin Allen football. We are confident that we will be able to get by them and get into the semifinals.”

And he is looking forward to getting the win later today and advancing to the final four and beyond.

“It would really be a wonderful feeling to know that we are in the semifinals. I'm looking forward to winning the championship,” he concluded.

Thomas and his teammates will know that only a win will be good enough today against a Dinthill Technical team that is yet to taste defeat this season.