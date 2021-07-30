Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson advance in 100m

TOKYO, Japan- Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah started the defence of her Olympic Games women's sprint double off with a bang, winning her opening 100m heat in a sublime 10.82 seconds (0.10m/s) at the Olympic Stadium as athletics got underway on Day 7 of the Tokyo Games.

Thompson-Herah along with her compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson cruised through to the semi-finals set for Saturday morning (Jamaica time) with the final also set for just over two hours later.

Two time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce won her heat in a controlled 10.84 seconds (1.3m/s), shutting down from about 50 metres into the race and still managing to hold off Switzerland's Ajla Del Ponte who ran a national record 10.91 seconds.

Jackson got off to a slow start but led her heat before slowing down at the end to be second to Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-lee Ahye who ran 11.06 seconds (-0.2m/s) with the Jamaican running 11.07 seconds.

Marie Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast equalled the African record after running 10.78 seconds (-0.3m/s) to win her heat.

-Paul Reid