Thompson-Herah clocks season's best, defeats Fraser-Pryce

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah finished ahead of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she ran a season's best and meet record to win the women's 100 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah clocked 10.72 seconds, defeating world champion and Olympic gold medal favourite Fraser-Pryce who was second in 10.82. Ivory Coast's Marie Jose Ta Lou was third in 10.86 seconds.

Thirteen members of Jamaica's Tokyo Olympics team were scheduled to compete in the two-day Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet which started Monday in Hungary.

It was the second consecutive victory for Thompson-Herah, who was third in both the 100m and 200m at the recent Olympic trials in Kingston, having won a 100m in Italy on Saturday.

Fraser-Pryce, the world leader and Jamaican champion in the double, was competing for the first time in two weeks.