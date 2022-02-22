Thompson-Herah loses 60m race in Poland

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite running a season's best 7.04 seconds, double-Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was beaten into second place in the women's 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland on Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah got off to a slow start and despite a late burst, failed to catch the fast starting Polish runner, Ewa Swoboda, the world leader, who set a meet record 7.03 seconds.

Another Polish runner Pia Skrzyszowska was third in a personal best 7.14 seconds.

Earlier in the first round, Thompson-Herah won her heat easily in 7.15 seconds while Swoboda had won her heat in 7.06 seconds.

-Paul A Reid