Thompson-Herah loses 60m race in Poland

Thompson-Herah loses 60m race in PolandTuesday, February 22, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite running a season's best 7.04 seconds, double-Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was beaten into second place in the women's 60m final at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland on Tuesday.
Thompson-Herah got off to a slow start and despite a late burst, failed to catch the fast starting Polish runner, Ewa Swoboda, the world leader, who set a meet record 7.03 seconds.
Another Polish runner Pia Skrzyszowska was third in a personal best 7.14 seconds.
Earlier in the first round, Thompson-Herah won her heat easily in 7.15 seconds while Swoboda had won her heat in 7.06 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
