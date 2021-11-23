Thompson-Herah shortlisted for World Athlete-of-the-Year award

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Olympic triple gold medallist, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has been shortlisted for the World Athletics Female Athlete-of-the-Year award it was announced today.

Thompson-Herah who set Olympic records in the 100 metre and 200 metre at the Tokyo Games earlier this year is one of the five women who were selected after the first round of voting.

She joins Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, Sydney McLaughlin of the USA and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela for the award.

The men's list was announced on Monday and includes Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, Ryan Crouser of the USA, Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Karsten Warholm of Norway.

According to a release from World Athletics, “A three-way voting process determined the finalists. The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms. The World Athletics Council's vote counted for 50 per cent of the result, while the World Athletics Family's votes and the public votes each counted for 25 per cent of the final result.”

Paul Reid