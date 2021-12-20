Thompson-Herah welcomed by new management team

Olympic triple gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah is now being represented by Andisportsmanagement, the agency announced Monday.

“Welcome the five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah to our team. It is our pleasure to represent @fastelaine on her continuously evolving journey,” the company said in a post to Instagram.

Andisportsmanagement, whose principal is Jamaican Olympian Marvin Anderson, also represents Jaheel Hyde, Rushell Clayton, Natasha Morrison, Andre Ewers and Christine Day among others.

It is the latest personnel change to the support staff of Thompson-Herah, who was previously represented by agent Adrian Laidlaw

Following her historic exploits at the Tokyo Olympics and on the Diamond League circuit last season, Thompson-Herah parted ways with coach Stephen Francis and the MVP Track Club which has guided her career since 2014.

Thompson-Herah in a subsequent interview explained that she had “outgrown” the club as a reason for the split.

“I've outgrown the environment (at MVP) pretty much enuh. What I want for myself and to better myself, that was not provided so I have to find ways to get it,” Thompson-Herah shared in an interview with Miss Kitty Live on Nationwide Radio.