Jamaica's big three, Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson face off against Sha'Carri Richardson in Eugene

KINGSTON, Jamaica— She may have missed the Olympics after she tested positive for cannabis but American sprinting sensation, Sha'Carri Richardson, will yet get her chance to race against Jamaica's finest – double sprint Olympic champion over 100 and 200 metres, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and relay gold medallists from the Tokyo Olympics, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

The three Jamaicans notably completed a sweep of the medal positions in the 100 metres at the Tokyo Games.

The four women will now face off against each other on Richardson's turf, at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meet on Saturday, August 21 in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

Known to be a talker, it's all up to Richardson to prove herself as the Jamaicans have the wins and the medals to show from numerous international competitions. The times could be fast as the Eugene track is known to be quick and, with the four fastest women on the planet going head-to-head, a record could be in the making.

Thompson-Herah has the second fastest time ever over 100 metres at 10.61 seconds while Fraser-Pryce has the third fastest at 10.63s. Thompson-Herah is the only woman to defend her 100m, and 200m Olympic titles, placing her in the pantheons of the great among female sprinters. She is also the Jamaican record holder over 200m with 21.53 seconds, bettering Merlene Ottey's old mark of 21.64 set 30 years ago. Only Florence 'Flo-Jo' Griffith Joyner has gone faster than Thompson-Herah over either distance.

For her part, Fraser-Pryce is a double Olympic champion over 100 metres, has four World Championship 100 metre titles in addition to a 200 metre title and multiple world and Olympic relay titles making her arguably the greatest female sprinter of all time.

The fourth place finisher in Japan, the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou will also line up in the 100m in Eugene.

While she did not get to showcase her talent at the Tokyo Games, the 21-year-old Richardson has ran a personal best of 10.72, which makes her the sixth-fastest woman in history.

It could be a Diamond League meeting for the ages as, apart from the showdown that is expected in the women's 100 metres, several stars from Tokyo are down to compete. They include former world record holder over the 400 hurdles, Dalilah Muhammad, Olympic triple jump champion Pedro Pablo Pichardo and world indoor triple jump record-holder Hugues Fabrice Zango.

The men's shot put will also take centre stage as it includes the world record-holder and two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser whose six attempts in the shot put final all flew over the 22-metre mark in Tokyo on his way to a new world record. He will be challenged by world champion Joe Kovacs and 2017 world champion Tom Walsh.

Double Olympic champion over the 10,000m and 5,000m Sifan Hassan, will headline the women's 5,000m field. She will be challenged by two-time world champion Hellen Obiri and world indoor 1500m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay.

The men's 5000m will have a crack field of Olympic champion, Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the silver medallist, Canada's Moh Ahmed, and USA's Paul Chelimo who won the bronze.

Looking to bounce back from her eight place finish, Jamaica's Natoya Goule will race in the 800 metre. Teenage sensation, the United States' Athing Mu and Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, the silver medallist, are expected to take the top two positions based on form, just like they did in Tokyo.

The men's 100m will feature Tokyo bronze medallist, Canada's Andre De Grasse and the United States' Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker. The African record holder Akani Simbine will also line up in what is expected to be a good race.