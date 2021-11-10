Thompson-Herah says she outgrew Stephen Francis' MVP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two-time double Olympic champion over 100 and 200 metres, and Jamaica's national record holder over both distances, Elaine Thompson-Herah, says she outgrew the celebrated MVP Track Club hence the reason for severing ties with the Papine, St Andrew-based outfit last month.

Thompson-Herah, who now works out at the Mico University in St Andrew at the Cameron Blazers Track Club under the watchful eyes of her husband, Derron Herah, who is a coach, made the comment while speaking on Miss Kitty Live on Nationwide Radio on Wednesday.

Cameron Blazers is headed by noted Olympian Bert Cameron and while Thompson-Herah said her husband is not really her coach, she said he oversees her programme.

“I've outgrown the environment (at MVP) pretty much enuh. What I want for myself and to better myself, that was not provided so I have to find ways to get it,” Thompson-Herah shared.

“What I wanted for myself and based on the path that I'm heading, MVP could not provide that anymore for me and I think that doing it on my own, it will be more better for me,” she added.

While at the Stephen Francis-headed MVP, Thompson-Herah won both the 100 and 200 metres at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as bronze in the 4x100 metre relay. She successfully defended her titles at Tokyo 2020 and added the 4x100 metre gold.

Between the Tokyo Olympics and the subsequent Diamond League circuit Thompson-Herah crowned herself the second fastest woman of all time over the 100 metres behind the legendary Florence Griffith-Joyner. She stopped the clock in 10.54 seconds at the Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, not too far off Griffith-Joyner's world record of 10.49 seconds done in 1988.

Her fastest time over 200 metres is the 21.53 seconds she ran to win the Olympic finals in Tokyo.

Although she raised eyebrows by leaving the club that brought her to unprecedented heights, and she denied initial media reports that she was on her way out, Thompson-Herah said she is appreciative of what the club has done for her.

“I appreciate everything that they have done in giving me that platform but sometimes you have to just move on,” she said.