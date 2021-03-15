Three-quarters of active COVID-19 cases in Bermuda are UK variant, says premier

Three-quarters of active COVID-19 cases in Bermuda are UK variant, says premierMonday, March 15, 2021
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Premier David Burt says more than three-quarters of the current active COVID-19 cases in Bermuda are the UK variant.
In a series of messages on social media, Burt urged residents to continue to be vigilant, saying: “Coronavirus is real, but we can't let our guard down.”
Burt said 24 of Bermuda's 31 active COVID-19 cases are the UK variant, writing: “This strain is known to be more transmissible and is also more deadly. As you move around the island, please remember to follow the rules.”
His appeal came before police announced they had broken up a birthday party that breached COVID-19 regulations on Sunday night. A police spokesman said the organiser, a 40-year-old woman, was reported for prosecution.
The venue, said to be a guesthouse in the East End, was not identified. The birthday celebration with 34 guests was discovered at the property after officers responded to a noise complaint.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Martin Weekes said the property manager was told the event was in breach of COVID-19 regulations and had to end.
Gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 25 people under protocols designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the organiser of a rule-breaking party, attended by more than 100 people the previous weekend in the Botanical Gardens, has been arrested, police said.
The government has said fixed penalties are in the pipeline to slap violators of COVID-19 health restrictions with on-the-spot fines.
Weekes said the planner of the Botanical Gardens event would “absolutely” appear before the courts for the breach of COVID-19 regulations at the bash, which was held in the Horticultural Hall at the Paget parish beauty spot.
He added that others who were at the event could also be charged.
The event led to a ban by the Department of Parks on nighttime gatherings at parks and beaches as the island remains under a midnight to 5:00 am curfew after a rise in coronavirus cases.
Weekes revealed that 175 files for breaches “across the whole of the COVID regulations” were on their way to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Bermuda has recorded 735 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 months. Twelve people have died.
