Three-way tie at top of Premier League after Arnett beat Molynes United 2-1

KINGSTON - There is a three -way tie on points at the top of the points table in the Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel after Arnett Gardens came from a goal down to beat Molynes United 2-1 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Arnett Gardens won their fourth game in a row and improved to 17 points, same as leaders Mt Pleasant FA and second placed Waterhouse, all separated by goal-difference.

All three goals were scored by Arnett Gardens players after Molynes took the lead through an own goal and led 1-0 at half time before Arnett rallied with two goals in the second half.

The loss is the sixth overall for Molynes and their third in a row. It saw them staying in 11th position on four points, the same as last placed Montego Bay United.

Molynes will consider themselves unlucky not to have come away with at least a point after a series of brilliant saves from goalkeeper Peter Harrison kept them in the game for long periods.

Molynes went into the lead when a shot from Jeremy Nelson hit the base of the near right post and rebounded into the path of the hapless Arnett Gardens defender Gerald Neil and off his shin and into the goal.

Ronoldo Cephas brought Arnett level midway the second half when he converted a penalty after Kimani Arbouine was brought down in the area.

Arbouine scored the winner for Arnett when he netted in the 89th minute to complete the comeback.

-Paul A Reid