Three-year-old dies after being hit by car

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car along the Bull Bay main road in St Andrew on Wednesday.

She is Shadeen Martin, who resided in Nine Miles, Bull Bay in the parish.

Reports are that about 6:15 pm, the driver of a Honda Civic motor car was travelling towards St Thomas when Shadean allegedly ran into the path of the vehicle and was hit.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle recorded a negative reading on the breathalyser and was warned for prosecution.

The Bull Bay Police is investigating.