Three-year-old shot in head, father killed during gun attack on family in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A three-year-old boy is currently in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in the head during an attack on his family on Tuesday evening in the community of Havana Heights in Clarendon.

The boy's father, who has been identified as Mark Ricketts, did not survive the attack.

The boy's mother and his nine-year-old sister have also been hospitalised for their injuries.

It's reported that the family arrived home sometime after 7:00 pm and that, shortly afterwards, explosions were heard.

When the police arrived, they discovered that the four family members had been wounded.

No motive has yet been established for the attack.