Three CAP sites for South St James

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Universal Service Fund (USF) will be setting up three community access point (CAP) sites in South St James shortly.

This was disclosed by Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, and member of parliament for the area, Homer Davis, during his recent contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

Davis said that the sites will be established in Catadupa, Maroon Town, and Mount Carey and will provide residents, especially students, with access to Wi-Fi services to participate in online learning.

Turning to other initiatives to support education, Davis informed that through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), 12 laptops and 40 tablets were bought and presented to students at a cost of $4.5 million.

Additionally, he said that 49 tertiary students were provided with tuition grants at a cost of approximately $2.5 million.

“We have provided book vouchers for primary and high school students to the tune of $3 million,” he noted further.

Furthermore, 74 students will be presented with book vouchers and other school supplies totalling $1.5 million for their outstanding performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

Additionally, Davis said that 132 applications were approved through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's 'Own Your Own Device' initiative.

“We received 192 applications from parents of students of which 132 were approved, processed and delivered. This was at a cost of $2.6 million. In addition, through the SERVE Jamaica Digital Device Programme under the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, and the Ministry of Education, we submitted 100 names for support at a cost of $3 million. (We're) awaiting that delivery,” he said.

Meanwhile, he told the House that Vistaprint Jamaica will be installing an Internet hub system at the Roehampton Primary School for students, teachers and residents of the community.