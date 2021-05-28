Three Caribbean countries record COVID deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago continued to register deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the last 24 hours as Barbados, which is having an open day for people to be vaccinated against the virus on Friday, recorded new positive cases.

St Lucia also reported more than 20 cases of the virus on Thursday.

In Guyana, the Health Ministry reported that two more individuals who tested positive for the virus have succumbed, taking the death toll to 376.

The latest fatalities are a 62-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica) and 52-year-old male from Region 6 (East Berbice- Corentyne). The 62-year-old female died while receiving care at a medical facility while the Region 6 resident died at home.

In addition, new statistics provided by the ministry shows that 98 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The country has 16,654 positive cases with 109 in hospitals and 1,922 in home isolation.

In Suriname, the daily trend of at least one coronavirus death since May 13 continued with the health authorities reporting, in the past 24 hours, another seven people have died from the virus. The death rate for Suriname has risen to 275, including 71 this month alone.

The number of infections in the past 24 hours is 292, which is 43.07 per cent. The authorities said that 678 civilians were tested and that the total number of positive cases since March last year now stands at 14,012.

In contrast, 11,222 people have recovered, including 81 in the past 24 hours. The number of infected people in isolation has remained stationary at 1,026 with 232 coronavirus patients being cared for in hospitals and 35 are in intensive care units.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 440, after an additional 15 people succumbed to the virus.

The Ministry of Health said that there are 526 new cases, detected in samples taken between May 20-26. The ministry in its latest bulletin said that there were 8,922 active cases and that since March last year, there had been 21,987 cases, of which 12,625 had recovered.

There are 446 people in hospital, 185 people in step-down hospitals, 127 people in state quarantine facilities, and 7,765 people in home self-isolation.

A total of 176,676 people have been tested to date, of whom 80,562 were tested at private facilities.

Two males tested positive for COVID-19 in Barbados. They were identified from the 544 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. Forty-two people are currently in isolation.

There have been 4,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (1,934 females and 2,072 males) since March 2020. The virus has claimed 47 lives.

In St Lucia, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 from a total of 305 samples taken during the period May 20-25.

The ministry said that it had also received confirmation of the recovery of 26 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in the country to date to 168. Presently, one of the active cases is requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 5,002.