Three Caribbean countries record deaths from COVID

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Health authorities in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday reported more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours as well as increased cases of the virus.

Guyana’s Ministry of Health said three people had died of the virus pushing the total to 306 since the first case was detected in March last year.

It said that the latest fatality is a 77-year-old female from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), while the two other deaths are a 66-year-old and a 47-year-old — both men — from Region 4 (Demerara-Mahaica).

So far this month, six people have died from the virus and the authorities said that there have now been 106 deaths recorded over the past two months. In April, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, 65 individuals died from COVID-19.

Trinidad and Tobago is reporting 235 new cases of the virus and six additional deaths over the May 1-3 period.

The Ministry of Health said that there are now 2,689 active cases and that 11,706 people have tested positive for the virus since March last year.

The death toll now stands at 185 with one woman being among the six deaths recorded on Tuesday.

There are now 227 people in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 2,154 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, in St Lucia, 13 people tested positive for the virus from a batch of 165 samples processed on May 2.

The total number of active cases in country is 96.

“Presently, one of the active cases requires critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 4573,” the ministry said.