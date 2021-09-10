Three Caribbean islands rocked by earthquake

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 rocked several Caribbean islands on Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake occurred at 8.43 pm (local time) and was at a depth of 10 kilometres (km).

It was felt 79 km north east of Point-a Pitre, the capital of the French island of Guadeloupe, 84 km south east of St John's, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda and 173 km of Roseau, the capital of Dominica.

The SRC said that the earthquake was located Latitude: 16.84N and Longitude: 61.14W.

It said the latest quake followed one with a magnitude of 3.2 on September 6.