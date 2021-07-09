Three Caricom countries register deaths from COVID

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Three Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries registered deaths from COVID-19 on Friday as the region continues to urge citizens to be vaccinated in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that the seven deaths included four men, brought the total since March last year to 930.

In addition, the island recorded 161 new positive cases pushing the total to date to 34,402 with 6,217 being active cases. The health authorities said that 27,255 patients have recovered.

They said that the figures are from the period, July 5-8 and that 337 patients are in hospitals across the country, 272 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 5,603 in home isolation.

In Suriname, the death toll so far this month is 41 after the Dutch-speaking Caricom country recorded four deaths over the last 24 hours.

The authorities said that the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 since March last year is 563. They said that 209 people tested positive with the overall total being 22,997. In total 19,020 people have been cured, including 166 in the past 24 hours. There are 157 people in the hospitals and 37 patients in the intensive care units. Approximately 1,004 infected civilians were brought up in isolation.

The Ministry of Health in Guyana Friday announced that three more people who tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 489.

The latest fatalities are a 36-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, and a 75-year-old man.

The country has recorded 77 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 20,834. There are 11 people in the ICU, 1,336 in home isolation, 87 in institutional isolation, and 10 in institutional quarantine. A total of 18,911 people have recovered.