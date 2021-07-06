Three Jamaican winners in Hungary

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary – There were three Jamaican winners at Tuesday's 11th staging of the Istvan Gyulai Memorial at the Bregyó Athletic Center in Székesfehérvár, Hungary where Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah beat World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the blue ribbon women's 100m.

Shericka Jackson won back to back 200m races in Europe as she beat Shaunae Miller Uibo while Stephenie-Ann McPherson won the women's 400m race in another sub-50.00 seconds performance.

Thompson-Herah ran a season's best 10.71 seconds to erase the meet record 10.99 seconds set in 2015 by Veronica Campbell Brown, as Fraser-Pryce, the world leader was second in 10.82 seconds and Marie-Jose Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast third in 10.86. A third Jamaican, Natasha Morrison was seventh in 11.24 seconds.

Jackson who was second at Jamaica's Olympic trials two weeks ago ran her second fastest time ever, 21.96 seconds as she came off the curve first and held off the Bahamian who clocked 22.15 with World Champion Dafne Schippers of Holland third with 22.70 seconds.

McPherson, running for the first time since the national championships, clocked 49.99 seconds, well ahead of the American Wadeline Jonathas, who was second in 50.70 seconds and Holland's Lieke Klaver third in 51.23 seconds.

Janieve Russell ran a season's best 53.68 seconds to place third in the women's 400m hurdles won by Holland's Femke Bol in 52.81 seconds, just edging American Shamier Little who was second in 52.85 seconds.

Fedrick Dacres continued his improvement when he placed third in the men's discus throw with 65.08m as Daniel Stahl of Sweden won with 67.71m and Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania second with 66.71m.

Ronald Levy was fourth in a quality 110m hurdles race, running 13.25 seconds. World leader Grant Holloway won with 13.08 seconds, followed by Spain's Orlando Ortego in a season's best 13.15 seconds; Sergey Shubenkov was third, also in a season's best 13.19 seconds.

Britany Anderson was fifth in the 100m hurdles in 12.80 seconds with world leader Jasmine Camacho Quinn of Puerto Rico winning with 12.34 seconds, followed by Elvira Herman of Belarus, second in 12.67 seconds and American Gabrielle Cunningham third in 12.75 seconds.

Kemar Mowatt was fifth in the men's 400m hurdles in 49.69 seconds; Nigel Ellis was sixth in his section of the men's 200m in 20.73 seconds while Rusheen McDonald was seventh in the men's 400m in 46.79 seconds.