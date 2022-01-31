Three St Ann men charged with illegal possession of firearm

Three St Ann men charged with illegal possession of firearmMonday, January 31, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Three men have been charged in connection with the seizure of a Browning 9mm pistol and a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition on Back Road, Steer Town in St Ann on Saturday, January 29.
Charged are:
- Clive Bradley, a 35-year-old construction worker of Highgate, St Mary
- Damion Turner, a 35-year-old construction worker of Steer Town, St Ann
- Samory Richards, a 21-year-old mason of Steer Town, St Ann
Reports from the St Ann Police are that at about 5:45 pm, a police team was conducting a targeted raid at a premises in the community when the firearm was found hidden under a piece of zinc in the yard. All three men were occupying the premises at time of the find and were subsequently charged.
Their court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy