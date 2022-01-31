Three St Ann men charged with illegal possession of firearm

ST ANN, Jamaica — Three men have been charged in connection with the seizure of a Browning 9mm pistol and a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition on Back Road, Steer Town in St Ann on Saturday, January 29.

Charged are:

Clive Bradley, a 35-year-old construction worker of Highgate, St Mary

Damion Turner, a 35-year-old construction worker of Steer Town, St Ann

Samory Richards, a 21-year-old mason of Steer Town, St Ann

Reports from the St Ann Police are that at about 5:45 pm, a police team was conducting a targeted raid at a premises in the community when the firearm was found hidden under a piece of zinc in the yard. All three men were occupying the premises at time of the find and were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.