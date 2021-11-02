Three abducted women found

Three abducted women foundTuesday, November 02, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The police are reporting the safe return of three women who were abducted in the Corporate Area on Monday, November 1.
According to the police, all three women were abducted at different locations across St Andrew by men travelling in a white Toyota Probox motorcar displaying public passenger vehicle registration plates (red plates).
The police said that the abductors first struck in Bull Bay, where they took the first woman, after which they headed towards the Papine area, where they abducted the second woman on the University Hospital compound; the third woman, who was in the vicinity of the university's rear entrance was also lured into the vehicle by the armed men.
The police said that two of the women were released on Tuesday, November 2, at about 7:30 am, in vicinity of the Kingston Public Hospital and the third woman released in the Duhaney Park area of St Andrew. One woman was taken to hospital and treated.
Members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch, alongside members of the Kingston East and St Andrew Central Police Divisions are investigating.
