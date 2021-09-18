Three accused remanded in custody

PORT ANTONIO, Portland— Three men charged in connection with a recent spate of crimes in this parish were remanded in custody when they appeared in Portland Parish court on September 17.

Andrew Bennett, who is also known as Bad Hog/Bad P; Derron Johnson who is also called Tall Man; and Calvin Downer are to return to court on September 24 to answer charges of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, shop breaking and larceny.

They are among eight men whom the Portland police named as persons of interest following the theft and recovery of stolen items on September 3 and 4. One of their alleged accomplices, Warren Golding, was shot and killed by the police at Wain Road in Port Antonio when lawmen confronted the robbers.

When the three men appeared before the court on Friday, their lawyers' application for bail was denied and the judge ordered that checks be made to ascertain if they have previous criminal records.

- Everard Owen