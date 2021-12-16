Three arrested after submachine gun thrown out window during police search

Three arrested after submachine gun thrown out window during police searchThursday, December 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three people are now in custody after a gun was reportedly thrown through the window of a house that was being searched by police officers.
The incident happened in Irwin, St James on Wednesday, December 15.
It is alleged that at about 6:30 am, a police team executed a search warrant at a premises during which an object was thrown through a window.
Further checks revealed that the object was a Luger 9mm Intratec submachine gun with one 9mm cartridge.
The three occupants of the house were accosted and will remain in custody pending further investigations, the police said.
