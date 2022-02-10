Three arrested as major operation underway in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Three persons are now in Police custody as a major operation unfolds in Chantilly Gardens in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

A Beretta sub-machine gun has been seized in the joint police-military operation, which began in the pre-dawn hours on Thursday.

The operation is being carried out by members of the Lottery Scam Task Force, the Westmoreland Police and members of the military.

More information to come.