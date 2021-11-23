Three arrested following cocaine bust in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Three men are now in police custody following a cocaine bust off the coast of Black River in St Elizabeth on Monday night.

Police say two of the men are from Westmoreland, while the third man is from St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that the men were aboard a boat when it was intercepted by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard.

A police source told OBSERVER ONLINE that over 37 tied crocus bags of cocaine were seized.

Each bag is said to contain over 20 kilos of the illicit drug.

The cumulative amount is believed to be over 1,000 pounds of cocaine.

- Kasey Williams