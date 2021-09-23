Three arrested in Clifton Boys' Home beatings

Three arrested in Clifton Boys' Home beatingsThursday, September 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegations of corporal punishment of wards at the Clifton Boys' Home in Darliston, Westmoreland, according to OBSERVER ONLINE sources.
The police are expected to issue a release with details.
In April, two administrators were suspended pending the outcome of a probe by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the police into the allegations.
In an interview earlier this year, Rev Hartley Perrin, chairman of Clifton Boys' Home disclosed: “We have had some allegations regarding some misconduct on the part of the administrators here, in terms of what could be described as physical abuse of wards of the state. It is alleged that they (wards) were on occasions beaten with a switch.”
He could not say the number of boys who had allegedly been beaten.
Clifton Boys' Home was established in 1961 and is a private facility licensed for a capacity of 35 boys aged seven to 18 years.
The building was destroyed by a fire in January 2017, displacing 28 boys. The Anglican Church in Jamaica, which operates the home, had stated that it would take $60 million to rebuild the facility. The new building was opened in October last year.
