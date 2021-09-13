Three arrested in connection with car theft in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have arrested three men in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle which was found scrapped at a location in the community of Devon in northeastern Manchester.

Assistant Superintendent of police Llamar Clarke told OBSERVER ONLINE that car parts were found at the location during an operation on Monday morning.

“Acting on some information we went to a [location] in the Devon area. A search of that premises would have revealed a lot of car parts [from] two cars and some other parts from other cars,” he said.

He said when the police made checks on some documents that were found at the location it was revealed that one of the cars had been reported stolen at the Spalding police station last Saturday.

“That vehicle was partially scrapped. All body parts were removed from that vehicle, only the engine and transmission were left to be taken out,” said Clarke.

The three men who were seen at the location were subsequently arrested.

Kasey Williams