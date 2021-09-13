Three arrested in connection with car theft in Manchester

Three arrested in connection with car theft in ManchesterMonday, September 13, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here have arrested three men in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle which was found scrapped at a location in the community of Devon in northeastern Manchester.
Assistant Superintendent of police Llamar Clarke told OBSERVER ONLINE that car parts were found at the location during an operation on Monday morning.
“Acting on some information we went to a [location] in the Devon area. A search of that premises would have revealed a lot of car parts [from] two cars and some other parts from other cars,” he said.
He said when the police made checks on some documents that were found at the location it was revealed that one of the cars had been reported stolen at the Spalding police station last Saturday.
“That vehicle was partially scrapped. All body parts were removed from that vehicle, only the engine and transmission were left to be taken out,” said Clarke.
The three men who were seen at the location were subsequently arrested.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy