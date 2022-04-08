Three charged following seizure of firearm, ammo

Three charged following seizure of firearm, ammoFriday, April 08, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Officers assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch charged three men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Luger M5 pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges on Shortwood Lane, Kingston on Thursday, April 7.
Charged are 28-year-old Alric Crewe, otherwise called 'Rasta', and 28-year-old Akeem Thomas, otherwise called 'Keemi', both of Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8 and 28-year-old Nickardo Henry, otherwise called 'Nick', of Galloway Road, Kingston 11.
Reports are that about 12:30 pm, the team was on patrol in the area when a Toyota Axio car with the three men was intercepted.
The vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition found beneath the driver's seat.
They were subsequently charged.
