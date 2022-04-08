Three charged following seizure of firearm, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Officers assigned to the Specialised Operations Branch charged three men with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Luger M5 pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges on Shortwood Lane, Kingston on Thursday, April 7.

Charged are 28-year-old Alric Crewe, otherwise called 'Rasta', and 28-year-old Akeem Thomas, otherwise called 'Keemi', both of Shortwood Lane, Kingston 8 and 28-year-old Nickardo Henry, otherwise called 'Nick', of Galloway Road, Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, the team was on patrol in the area when a Toyota Axio car with the three men was intercepted.

The vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition found beneath the driver's seat.

They were subsequently charged.