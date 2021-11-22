Three cops hurt in Westmoreland traffic crash

Three cops hurt in Westmoreland traffic crashMonday, November 22, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Three policemen were injured when a car slammed into their service vehicle in Sheffield, Westmoreland, last night.
A woman who was walking with a child, and a man who was a passenger in the car, were also injured. Except for the male passenger, none of the injured people were considered serious.
Head of the Westmoreland Division, Superintendent Robert Gordon, said about 7:30 pm, the policemen were in the process of investigating a traffic accident when the mishap occurred.
He told OBSERVER ONLINE that a motorcar, being driven by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force, slammed into the police service vehicle, breaking one of the car seats.
He said the injured people were taken to hospital. Up to a short while ago, the male passenger was still admitted.
“The driver of the motorcar has been warned for prosecution.” Gordon said.
Almost a month ago, Constable Orlando Irons, from the Montego Bay Fugitive Apprehension Team in St James, was killed in a motor vehicle accident that also claimed the life of cult pastor, Kevin Smith. The accident occurred on the Bog Walk bypass in St Catherine. Two other policemen were injured in that incident.
David Dunkley
