Three cops interdicted following escape of man facing extradition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) who were on duty when 27-year-old Orville Purnell escaped lockup at the Kingston Central Police Station have been placed on interdiction.

In a release Tuesday, the JCF stated that it treats the “integrity of our facilities and their capacity to securely detain criminal suspects as a matter of greatest importance to effective law enforcement.”

This follows a Jamaica Observer story published Tuesday, which revealed that Purnell, who is on murder and gun charges and was to be extradited to St Lucia, made an offer of $3 million to police personnel and inmates at the police station to assist in his escape from custody on December 1.

“Recent media publications have raised the question of whether JCF members have been compromised. As a matter of course, the current investigations underway will naturally probe all possible lines of inquiry,” the constabulary said.

It also called for individuals who believe they have information that can assist in this regard, to call the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) tip line at 876-838-3084.

The JCF added that eight other members have been placed on interdiction in relation to two other cases of escape that occurred in 2021.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said the improved integrity of police lock-ups is critical to the modernisation of the constabulary.

“We have sought to refurbish many police lock-ups across the country, because we treat this function of policing as being critical to improving our ability to keep people safe.”

The commissioner also emphasised that while due process will be taken, there must be consequences for the recent escapes of detainees.

“Let me make it abundantly clear to the public and to the men and women I lead, this is a matter of accountability that I take very seriously. When people, through negligence or unprofessionalism, cause the name of the JCF to be tarnished, there must be consequences,” he said.

Since the start of 2021, there have been eight incidents of detainees escaping from lock-up.

Of those incidents, the JCF said four investigations are far advanced while investigations continue into the other four.

The JCF said a high-level investigation led by IPROB is currently underway into recent incidents.